Cate Reese not warming up, unlikely to play in Thursday's Pac-12 Tournament opener
  • Updated
Arizona Wildcats star Cate Reese is not shooting or participating in pregame drills, meaning the senior forward is unlikely to play in Thursday's Pac-12 Tournament opener against Colorado. As the team began to warm up, Reese signed an autograph for a UA fan in the stands along the baseline before moving closer to her teammates to offer encouragement and high-fives.

Tipoff between the fourth-seeded Wildcats and fifth-seeded Buffaloes is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game will be shown on Pac-12 Networks and air on 1400-AM.

Reese dislocated her right shoulder in last month's loss to Washington State in Pullman, and did not play in either of last week's games against USC and UCLA. Instead, she stayed on the Wildcats' bench, her right arm in a sling.

Arizona Wildcats forward Cate Reese (25) watches as her team warms up before a game against UCLA at McKale Center in Tucson, Ariz. on February 24, 2022. Reese dislocated her shoulder during a game against Washington State University.

The forward from Texas is averaging more than 17 points per game this season. On Tuesday, Reese was named the All-Pac-12 team by the league's coaches. One day later, the league media named Reese and senior Sam Thomas to their all-Pac-12 team.

