Cate Reese stood under the basket on the north side of the Lute & Bobbi Olson Court inside McKale Center before Tuesdays game. She smiled as she stretched.
Maybe Reese knew that by the time the fourth quarter rolled around, her teammates would be feeding her the ball inside. The sophomore forward scored 14 of her career-high 22 points in the second half, leading Arizona to a 74-42 season-opening victory over North Dakota. Reese added six rebounds and five steals.
The big performance was a perfect gift for Reese on her birthday. Arizona played in front of 3,450 fans, the largest home opening-night crowd in UA history. Fans lined up in front of McKale 90-plus minutes before tip-off.
“I’d like to have (that) every performance, I mean not just because my birthday,” Reese said. She added that her temamates were looking for her underneath.
Star guard Aari McDonald finished with 13 points, five assists and two rebounds. Sam Thomas was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 11 points.
The fourth quarter opened with Reese drawing a foul and making both free throws. She stole a pass on defense and Thomas scored on a deep two-pointer at the top of the key. Thomas would follow with a 3, and McDonald would add a layup. Then Reese was fed inside, again and again.
Arizona took a 35-17 lead into halftime, holding North Dakota to only seven points in the second quarter. The Fighting Hawks were held scoreless for four minutes. They shot just 26.1% in the first half.
The Wildcats’ swarming defense created two shot clock violations in the first half, altered shots and intercepted passes. The Wildcats forced 16 turnovers, turning them into 15 points.
With less than seven minutes left in the half, Helena Pueyo did what is sure to become her signature move — a left-handed bounce pass inside to Cate Reese for an easy basket. Giving UA a 25-13 lead.

Rim shots
• Aari McDonald was named to another preseason watch list Tuesday afternoon. This time, it was for the John R. Wooden Award — given annually to the nation’s top player. This comes on the heels of Monday’s ESPNW’s preseason Top 25 players, where McDonald was listed at No. 12.
• Tee Tee Starks is still day to day, rehabbing an injury. She did not play Tuesday night.