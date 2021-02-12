Cate Reese scores 17, finishes strong as 10th-ranked Wildcats outlast Wazzu in McKale Center

In their last six games before Friday, the Wildcats had held their opponents to an average of 51.5 points per game while forcing and average of 19.8 turnovers.

The UA held WSU to 51 points and 20 turnovers — 15 of them steals. Thomas had five steals, Helena Pueyo had four and Aari McDonald had three.

Part of the plan was to get the ball out of the hands of the Leger-Walker sisters — Krystal and Charlisse — and into the hands of players who weren't as good at taking care of the rock.

“I think just using those traps and trying to tip a little bit, reach a little bit, try and get the ball out of their hands and then put the ball in some other people's hands who might not be as great ball handlers and then try and get those steals from either their passes or off the dribble,” Thomas said.

UA held a 44-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Then Reese took over, scoring as many points on her own (nine) as Washington State had as a team.

In doing so, Reese found her touch again following a 25-point outburst in Monday’s win over No. 11 Oregon.