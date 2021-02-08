Cate Reese scores 25 points as 10th-ranked Wildcats thump No. 11 Oregon by 20 points

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves,” Oregon coach Kelly Graves said. “We won this league three years in a row. You think they want payback? When they see us down they are going to attack us and make us pay.”

Arizona led 33-32 at halftime before outscoring the Ducks 27-14 in the third quarter.

The Wildcats opened the second half with a 9-2 run to go ahead 42-34 on a pair of free throws by Thomas. The Wildcats scored 13 straight points before Paopao made a 3-pointer to get the Ducks within 60-46 entering the final period.

“They pushed the intensity level up and we didn’t go with them, unfortunately,” Graves said. “It is disappointing. I don’t have any other words to say. We played hard to the finish, we just didn’t play that well.”

Reese and Thomas combined to score the first eight points of the game for Arizona, which extended its lead to 21-11 on a 3-pointer by Baptiste. Oregon followed with the final eight points of the first quarter, including back-to-back layups for Lydia Giomi, to get within 21-19.

Big picture