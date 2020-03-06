Cate Reese scores career-high 30 points as Arizona Wildcats thump Cal in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals
Arizona players celebrate after Amari Carter, third from left, scored against California during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Friday.

 John Locher / The Associated Press

Cate Reese scored a career-high 30 points on 13-of-15 shooting and the Arizona Wildcats avenged their worst loss of the year in an 86-73 win over Cal at Friday's Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals in Las Vegas. 

Arizona's Cate Reese (25) celebrates after scoring against California during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The Wildcats advance to play either top-seeded Oregon or eighth-seeded Utah in Saturday night's semifinals, which start at 7 p.m. and will be shown on Pac-12 Arizona. The Ducks and Utes are scheduled to tip off Friday at 3 p.m. 

Reese, a sophomore forward, was one of four Wildcats to score in double-figures on Friday. Aari McDonald scored 13 points of 6-of-17 shooting, adding five assists and one steal. Dominique McBryde added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and Amari Carter had 10 points on 3 of 7 shooting. Arizona led by as many as 21 points in the second half. 

Arizona's Semaj Smith, left, and California's Cailyn Crocker scramble for the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinal round of the Pac-12 women's tournament Friday, March 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The win helped Arizona avenge Sunday's 55-54 loss to the Golden Bears in McKale Center,  an upset that upended the Wildcats' hopes for a happy Senior Day. 

All week long, the Wildcats said they wanted another chance at Cal — "Payback," McDonald said — and were encouraged when the last place Bears stunned fifth-seeded Arizona State in Thursday's first round. 

Visit Tucson.com later today for more on the Wildcats' Pac-12 Tournament win. 

