Cate Reese scores career-high 30 points as Arizona Wildcats thump Cal in Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals

Cate Reese scored a career-high 30 points on 13-of-15 shooting and the Arizona Wildcats avenged their worst loss of the year in an 86-73 win over Cal at Friday's Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals in Las Vegas.
The Wildcats advance to play either top-seeded Oregon or eighth-seeded Utah in Saturday night's semifinals, which start at 7 p.m. and will be shown on Pac-12 Arizona. The Ducks and Utes are scheduled to tip off Friday at 3 p.m.
Reese, a sophomore forward, was one of four Wildcats to score in double-figures on Friday. Aari McDonald scored 13 points of 6-of-17 shooting, adding five assists and one steal. Dominique McBryde added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting, and Amari Carter had 10 points on 3 of 7 shooting. Arizona led by as many as 21 points in the second half.
The win helped Arizona avenge Sunday's 55-54 loss to the Golden Bears in McKale Center, an upset that upended the Wildcats' hopes for a happy Senior Day.
All week long, the Wildcats said they wanted another chance at Cal — "Payback," McDonald said — and were encouraged when the last place Bears stunned fifth-seeded Arizona State in Thursday's first round.
Visit Tucson.com later today for more on the Wildcats' Pac-12 Tournament win.