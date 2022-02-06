Cate Reese, Wildcats take control in fourth quarter to knock off OSU, finish weekend home sweep

Despite being one post down, and sophomore Lauren Ware getting into foul trouble early on — picking up two quick fouls in the first four minutes of the game and playing only 11 minutes total — Reese and Koi Love stepped up.

Reese led all scorers with 19 points — nine of them coming in the fourth quarter — along with eight rebounds. She played all 40 minutes for the first time in her career.

“I didn't remember (that) I didn't take her out at all,” Barnes said. “I thought that gave her a few minutes early and I looked I was like, ‘Wait, she played 40 minutes.’ She was doing some good things. … then we were going on a run, so it kept Cate at the five with Koi.”

Love, who has found her spot at the first player off the bench, chipped in 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting in 29 minutes. It was a good weekend for Love who had eight points, seven rebounds and three assists against No. 19 Oregon in the 63-48 win Friday night.

“(I’m) just adjusting to the style of play — the defensive part that is a part of everything that we do,” Love said. “Just being whatever my team needs me to be on the court, off the court. I want to win. I want to play, so whatever I had to do to get on the court, I was gonna do it.”