Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
COVID-19 cases are increasing nearly everywhere in Pima County, not just in certain "hotspots." The widespread nature of this ongoing surge creates a difficult environment for public health officials to fight the virus.
- Updated
Parents, friends believe 21-year-old Tucson man might have been saved were it not for an Arizona gun law that permits the same-day purchase of firearms.
- Updated
The Oro Valley police report says four Ironwood Ridge football players were charged with misdemeanors in connection with allegedly sexually abusing their teammate on a team bus following an away game in 2018.
- Updated
Starting Feb. 1, glass will no longer be accepted in residential and commercial blue bins, but will instead be collected at 22 drop-off sites around Tucson.
- Updated
As of Friday, the Pima County Health Department has recorded over 9,800 coronavirus cases in November, nearly quadrupling the number of cases in October and surpassing the county’s previous peak in the summer.
- Updated
The head of the Arizona Republican Party is asking a court to declare the election results that gave the state's 11 electoral votes to Joe Biden are void. But time is running out for her to come up with evidence.
- Updated
As coronavirus spread reaches new heights, public health officials are asking that Pima County residents observe a voluntary curfew between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. through Dec. 31.
- Updated
Man is shot while on phone with 911 dispatcher.
- Updated
A juvenile escaped serious injury in the 2:30 a.m. Wednesday crash in Ajo, the Pima County Sheriff's Departmentsays
- Updated
The radio station is giving away a fully restored, 1965 Karmann Ghia convertible that has spent the years since it was restored in 2013 in a garage with the exception of a monthly cruise around the neighborhood.