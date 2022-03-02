Cats celebrate championship, but aim to stay focused on final two home games

That’s pretty much what Lloyd told the Wildcats in the postgame locker room, according to live video some of his players posted. The way Mathurin and Kier described it afterward, his message sunk in.

“The job is not finished,” Mathurin said. “We just won the Pac-12 championship, but we’ve got two more games in the regular season. You’ve got the Pac-12 Tournament and then the March Madness. Once we get the ring from March Madness, then it’s time to celebrate.”

Besides, the Wildcats now realize how suddenly adversity can hit if they aren’t focused. Just three days before recording what was probably their best win of the season, Arizona recorded what was probably its worst loss, 79-63 at Colorado.

They had two days in between, Sunday and Monday, to turn it all around.

They knew what to do.

“We took that ‘L’ to the head and we knew we had to fix some things from that game,” Kier said. “But we weren’t too down on ourselves because we know we could have played better. So we got back in the gym and adjusted. You’ve gotta let those games go because you’ve gotta come in and prepare for this one.”