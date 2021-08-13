Cats' Christian Koloko: Staying, playing for Tommy Lloyd is 'going to be a good thing for me'

“Just by talking to him about the way he wants us to play and his approach, the way he sees basketball, he’s a teacher," Koloko said of Lloyd. "He loves teaching the game, and that's something you want from a coach. You want someone who wants to teach you and wants you to get better. I knew by staying it was going to be a good thing for me.

“We had two weeks to get to know each other and we had some workouts together. During those two weeks, I think i saw enough from him that I knew he was someone I could trust. I decided I’d stay at Arizona.”.

Koloko has already established himself as a rim protector defensively, and it's possible Lloyd’s more fluid offensive style could also bring out more of his game on the other end of the court.

That was another pitch that convinced Koloko to stay.

“The way he wants us to play, he wants us to move the ball, he wants us to run the floor," Koloko said. "He wants me to be a rim runner, basically all the time, to be always moving and be more involved in the possessions. It's a little bit different from what we had last year, but I think that's something that will help me and help the team also.”