Cats hope to keep confidence against sneaky-successful Cougars

Considering the youth of the Wildcats’ most talented players, and the fact that WSU’s Beasley Coliseum typically draws so small you have to bring your own energy, staying locked in is not a given for anyone.

But that’s where film review of the Cougars, and a little recent history, might have helped the Wildcats.

Not only are the Cougars 13-9 overall, but there’s that transitive property thing to consider: Just four days after ASU wiped out a 22-point deficit to beat the UA on Jan. 25, the Sun Devils lost to WSU 67-65.

And OSU, which beat Arizona by 17, lost by 13 at WSU.

So what happens Saturday?

“I think our guys they really respect Washington State’s personnel,” Miller said. “You have to respect the fact that they’ve beaten everybody at home except USC, and then they’ve swept the Oregon schools, and they beat ASU and UCLA.

“They’ve had success, and I think that really captures our guys’ attention here.”

The other problem for Arizona entering Saturday’s game is that, as much as the road win might have given the Wildcats confidence as a whole, there are still individuals lacking it.