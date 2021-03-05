Cats were as advertised during 2020-21 season, with a few surprises; here's what they showed us

“I’m surprised by a lot of the things that we’ve been able to do at this point on offense,” Miller said on Feb. 23, during his final weekly news conference. “That’s the biggest surprise of all the expectations of this year’s team. When you have that many new players and moving parts, it’s difficult to have that cohesiveness, that execution, on offense. We’ve really found our way.”

They also made the most of their offense by getting to the free throw line more often than almost any other team in the country, hitting free throws at a 72.7% rate. Their ratio of free throws taken to field goals taken of 41.8 was the ninth-highest in Division I.

James Akinjo took one-fourth of the UA’s 3-pointers and hit 40.8% of them. Terrell Brown (36.8%) was a selective 3-point shooter and, despite some late-season struggles, Bennedict Mathurin finished at 41.8% from 3-point range and 47.1% from the field overall.

Inside, Jordan Brown’s hook shot and other post moves allowed him to shoot a solid 56%; Christian Koloko took less than four shots a game, but hit 52% of them.

In the end, all that efficiency made Miller wonder what might have been if his defense was anything close to normal.