CDC's new guidelines could be good news for Wildcats, all of college basketball

After having its fourth of five games pulled from them Wednesday, the Arizona Wildcats received some good news — and not just because they found another substitute opponent in Eastern Washington, nor because of anything that university officials or the Pac-12 declared.

This time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention came to the rescue. For the Wildcats and, possibly, for all of college basketball.

The CDC issued new guidelines Wednesday reducing quarantine time for those sidelined by contact tracing from 14 days to 10 — or just seven if coupled with a negative test, as long as no symptoms are present.

If those new guidelines had already been incorporated, Colorado coach Tad Boyle said, the Buffaloes would have had enough players to play Wednesday’s postponed game at Arizona. It’s also possible the Wildcats would have also been able to play Northern Colorado on Saturday, since the Bears had announced a COVID-19-related pause on Nov. 25.

Colorado managed to squeeze in two games last week in an event at Kansas State despite having one player test positive and two others taken out because of contact tracing. But another positive test this week sidelined too many of the Buffs, since none of the players quarantined last week could yet return.