Chance to represent United States 'surreal' for Lauren Ware, Arizona's freshman forward

Ware initially the U19 team at a tryout camp last weekend in Colorado Springs. She said she was a little nervous since she didn’t know anyone personally, but got over it. After all, Ware said, Team USA picked her for a reason.

It helped that she talked to Barnes before, during and after the tryout.

“I told Coach Adia I was a little nervous and she told me, ‘Be yourself, do what you always do. And just be confident and show them your abilities.’ Because that's really what it was all about — showing them what I was able to do, and just being confident,” Ware said. “She definitely gave me some words of affirmation. That helped a lot.”

Another thing that helped: Ware' training sessions with her dad, Joe, in the weeks leading up to the tryout. The two focused on skill work and conditioning. Ware hadn't played in a game for more than a month, and knew that the Colorado Springs altitude would pose a challenge.

“I ran a lot on the treadmill and stuff like that and just doing a lot of high-intensity workouts with my dad — trying to get my heart rate up,” Ware said. “I think that helped. But I mean … you don't really know what you're going to get going to the trials. I didn't really know what to prepare for.”