Channing Frye is returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers on a one-year, $2.4 million deal, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
The former Arizona Wildcats standout was part of the Cleveland team that came back from a 3-1 deficit to best the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals. The Cavs traded for Frye in February 2016, before dishing him to the Lakers in February last season as part of a deal that also shipped Isaiah Thomas to Los Angeles.
Frye, 35, now returns to a Cleveland team in rebuild mode after losing LeBron James in free agency. Still, the Cavs expect to remain competitive after four straight finals appearances and their first NBA title.
The Cavs drafted Alabama's Collin Sexton with the eighth pick in this year's draft to man the point guard position. Sexton will compete with George Hill for starting minutes as part of a new-look starting five in Cleveland. J.R. Smith, Kyle Korver, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson are slated to round out the roster in 2018-19.
Frye will have to compete with Love, Thompson and former Laker Larry Nance Jr., for minutes down low.
Frye has played for six NBA teams over his 13-year career. He's coming off a 4-year, $32 million contract that he signed in 2014 with the Orlando Magic. He declined a $6.8 million option with the Phoenix Suns in 2014, after spending four seasons with the franchise.
He averaged just over seven points in 17 minutes with Cleveland in 2016, when he took a back seat in a finals run behind James and Love. Frye, the Knicks' eighth overall pick in the 2005 draft, has made about $66 million over his career with New York, Portland, Phoenix, Orlando, Cleveland and Los Angeles.
The 6-11 forward is the lone remaining player in the NBA from a 2001 Arizona Wildcats team that lost to Oklahoma in the Sweet 16.
Frye has averaged nine points and 4.6 rebounds in 12 NBA seasons, shooting 49.1 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from beyond the arc.