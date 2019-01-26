LOS ANGELES — Arizona center Chase Jeter is expected to miss a second straight game with a stiff back, while UA coach Sean Miller has decided to start Ira Lee at power forward against UCLA.
Miller started 6-foot-5 Dylan Smith at power forward in UA's 80-57 loss at USC on Thursday and complained that it was the smallest starting lineup that he had used in 15 seasons as a head coach.
Saturday's game will be Lee's first start in 47 games played for the Wildcats, and he'll get it in his hometown of Los Angeles.
UA won't label Jeter's status but it was clear before the game he will not play again. Jeter took mostly 3-pointers and jogged around the basket lightly during warmups; he has not take a 3-pointer in a game this season.