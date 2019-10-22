'Tis the season. The NBA season begins on Tuesday and following a summer of twists and turns, players jumping ship and league-shaping trades, the association is chock-full of headlines entering the 2019-20 season.
The NBA season finally being here also means another year with Arizona Wildcats roaming the league. Check out which Wildcats are currently in the NBA!
T.J. McConnell, PG, Indiana Pacers
Year: 5
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190 pounds
Age: 27
2018-19 averages: 6.4 points, 3.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds
Andre Iguodala, SF, Memphis Grizzlies
Year: 15
Height: 6-6
Weight: 215 pounds
Age: 34
2018-19 averages: 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists
Deandre Ayton, C, Phoenix Suns
Year: 2
Height: 7-1
Weight: 250 pounds
Age: 21
2018-19 averages: 16.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists
Solomon Hill, SF, Memphis Grizzlies
Year: 7
Height: 6-7
Weight: 225 pounds
Age: 28
2018-19 averages: 4.3 points, 3 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Aaron Gordon, SF/PF, Orlando Magic
Year: 6
Height: 6-9
Weight: 220 pounds
Age: 24
2018-19 averages: 16 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists
Lauri Markkanen, PF, Chicago Bulls
Year: 3
Height: 7-0
Weight: 227 pounds
Age: 22
2018-19 averages: 18.7 points, 9 rebounds, 1.4 rebounds
Stanley Johnson, SG/SF, Toronto Raptors
Year: 5
Height: 6-7
Weight: 245 pounds
Age: 23
2018-19 averages: 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Allonzo Trier, SG, New York Knicks
Year: 2
Height: 6-5
Weight: 200 pounds
Age: 23
2018-19 averages: 10.9 points, 3.1 assists, 1.9 assists
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, SF/PF, Toronto Raptors
Year: 5
Height: 6-7
Weight: 225 pounds
Age: 24
2018-19 averages: 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds 1.6 assists
Kadeem Allen, SG, New York Knicks
Year: 3
Height: 6-5
Weight: 200 pounds
Age: 26
2018-19 averages: 9.9 points, 4 assists, 2.7 rebounds
Kobi Simmons, PG, Charlotte Hornets
Year: 3
Height: 6-5
Weight: 166 pounds
Age: 22
2018-19 averages: (Played two minutes in one game for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season)