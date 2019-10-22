'Tis the season. The NBA season begins on Tuesday and following a summer of twists and turns, players jumping ship and league-shaping trades, the association is chock-full of headlines entering the 2019-20 season. 

The NBA season finally being here also means another year with Arizona Wildcats roaming the league. Check out which Wildcats are currently in the NBA! 

T.J. McConnell, PG, Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in Indianapolis, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Year: 5

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190 pounds

Age: 27

2018-19 averages: 6.4 points, 3.4 assists, 2.3 rebounds

Andre Iguodala, SF, Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors guard Andre Iguodala (9) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA basketball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, March 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Year: 15

Height: 6-6

Weight: 215 pounds

Age: 34

2018-19 averages: 5.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists

Deandre Ayton, C, Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton shoots over Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, March 25, 2019, in Salt Lake City. Ayton shot 58.5 percent from the field this season, the highest ever for an NBA rookie who averaged a double-double.

Year: 2

Height: 7-1

Weight: 250 pounds

Age: 21

2018-19 averages: 16.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists

Solomon Hill, SF, Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies forward Solomon Hill poses during the team's NBA basketball media day Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Year: 7

Height: 6-7

Weight: 225 pounds

Age: 28

2018-19 averages: 4.3 points, 3 rebounds, 1.3 assists

Aaron Gordon, SF/PF, Orlando Magic

Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon lines up for a free throw during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, March 25, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Year: 6

Height: 6-9

Weight: 220 pounds

Age: 24

2018-19 averages: 16 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists

Lauri Markkanen, PF, Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls forward Lauri Markkanen poses for a television network promotional during the NBA basketball team's media day Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, in Chicago.

Year: 3

Height: 7-0

Weight: 227 pounds

Age: 22

2018-19 averages: 18.7 points, 9 rebounds, 1.4 rebounds

Stanley Johnson, SG/SF, Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors Stanley Johnson, right, handles a ball during the Raptors training camp practice Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Laval University in Quebec City, Quebec. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press via AP)

Year: 5

Height: 6-7

Weight: 245 pounds

Age: 23

2018-19 averages: 7.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists

Allonzo Trier, SG, New York Knicks

New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier (14) drives on Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) during the third quarter.

Year: 2

Height: 6-5

Weight: 200 pounds

Age: 23

2018-19 averages: 10.9 points, 3.1 assists, 1.9 assists

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, SF/PF, Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors' Rondae Jaquan Hollis-Jefferson poses during a photo shoot at the Raptors Media day in Toronto, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Year: 5

Height: 6-7

Weight: 225 pounds

Age: 24

2018-19 averages: 8.9 points, 5.3 rebounds 1.6 assists

Kadeem Allen, SG, New York Knicks

New York Knicks guard Kadeem Allen during a break in action in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Year: 3

Height: 6-5

Weight: 200 pounds

Age: 26

2018-19 averages: 9.9 points, 4 assists, 2.7 rebounds

Kobi Simmons, PG, Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets' Kobi Simmons plays against the Boston Celtics during the second half of a preseason NBA basketball game in Boston, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Year: 3

Height: 6-5

Weight: 166 pounds

Age: 22

2018-19 averages: (Played two minutes in one game for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season)

