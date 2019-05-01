Cavaliers Media Day Basketball

Cleveland Cavaliers' Channing Frye poses for a portrait during the NBA basketball team's media day, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Independence, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

 Ron Schwane

Channing Frye is certainly enjoying retirement. 

A month after the former Arizona Wildcat played his final NBA game following a 13-year career in the league, Frye hosted The CATSYS, an award ceremony for UA student-athletes. A week later, Frye was given his own beer at Sibling Revelry Brewery in Westlake, Ohio, a town just outside the Cleveland Metropolitan area. 

Frye posted the new brew, which is a Rye India Pale Ale, on his Instagram story Wednesday afternoon. 

Frye played for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016-18 and helped the Cavs overcome a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors and captured his first title as an NBA player.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Sports producer

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.