Channing Frye is certainly enjoying retirement.
A month after the former Arizona Wildcat played his final NBA game following a 13-year career in the league, Frye hosted The CATSYS, an award ceremony for UA student-athletes. A week later, Frye was given his own beer at Sibling Revelry Brewery in Westlake, Ohio, a town just outside the Cleveland Metropolitan area.
Frye posted the new brew, which is a Rye India Pale Ale, on his Instagram story Wednesday afternoon.
Cheers! 🍻 Former Arizona Wildcat Channing Frye is getting his own beer at Sibling Revelry Brewing in Westlake, Ohio.— Justin Spears (@JustinESports) May 1, 2019
"How many people got their own beer? Like 2... and they suck." pic.twitter.com/CvTptPlkCf
Frye played for the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016-18 and helped the Cavs overcome a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors and captured his first title as an NBA player.