Arizona's Rawle Alkins celebrates after dunking against Southern California during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Pac-12 men's tournament championship Saturday, March 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. Arizona won 75-61. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is expected to miss the next two games with an ankle injury, and with Jabari Parker likely out of the rotation as trade rumors circulate, former Arizona Wildcat Rawle Alkins will reportedly get called up from the G League, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. 

The undrafted Alkins signed a two-way contract with the Bulls after getting released by the Toronto Raptors following NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Alkins had been playing for Chicago's G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. 

Alkins has averaged 15.5 points, six rebounds and 3.1 assists through 18 games in the G League. 

Chicago Bulls' Rawle Alkins (20) and Zach LaVine (8) pose for photos during media day at the NBA basketball team's facility Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, in Chicago. 

Now, he gets the chance to be teammates with Lauri Markkanen again, who is averaging 13.8 points per game since returning in November from his elbow injury that kept him out for two months.

Alkins isn't expected to suit up Saturday night against the San Antonio Spurs, but could make his NBA debut Monday night on the road versus the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

Alkins was one of two former Arizona Wildcats to go undrafted in last June's NBA Draft along with Allonzo Trier, who just signed a two-year, $7 million contract with the New York Knicks.

Below are the best photos of Trier's rookie season in the Big Apple:

Contact sports content producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports

Justin Spears is an award-winning sports journalist and Tucson native. He can be reached at jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter @justinesports.