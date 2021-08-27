Chicago Bulls trade ex-Wildcat Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland Cavaliers in three-team deal

Lauri Markkanen's time with the Chicago Bulls has come to an end.

Markkanen, a former Arizona Wildcat and first-round pick by the Bulls in 2017, was involved in a three-team trade Friday morning, sending the Finnish forward to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Bulls: Derrick Jones Jr., Portland protected first-rounder, Denver protected 2023 second-rounderCavaliers: Lauri MarkkanenTrail Blazers: Larry Nance Jr. https://t.co/slpHsB08cm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2021

The deal also includes Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. going to Portland, and the Miami Heat dealing Derrick Jones Jr. to Chicago. The Bulls will also receive a protected Portland first-round pick and a protected second-round pick from Denver.

In four seasons with the Bulls, Markkanen averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game. As a rookie, Markkanen became the fastest player in NBA history to make 100 3-pointers, and set a league record for most 3-pointers (10) through the first three games of the season. Markkanen was then named to the All-NBA Rookie First Team.