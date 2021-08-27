 Skip to main content
Chicago Bulls trade ex-Wildcat Lauri Markkanen to Cleveland Cavaliers in three-team deal

Chicago Bulls' Lauri Markkanen (24) drives as Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson (13) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

 Tony Dejak

Lauri Markkanen's time with the Chicago Bulls has come to an end. 

Markkanen, a former Arizona Wildcat and first-round pick by the Bulls in 2017, was involved in a three-team trade Friday morning, sending the Finnish forward to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

The deal also includes Cavs forward Larry Nance Jr. going to Portland, and the Miami Heat dealing Derrick Jones Jr. to Chicago. The Bulls will also receive a protected Portland first-round pick and a protected second-round pick from Denver. 

In four seasons with the Bulls, Markkanen averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds in 29.5 minutes per game. As a rookie, Markkanen became the fastest player in NBA history to make 100 3-pointers, and set a league record for most 3-pointers (10) through the first three games of the season. Markkanen was then named to the All-NBA Rookie First Team. 

After averaging 18.7 points and nine rebounds per game in 2018, Markkanen's production tapered following a series of health setbacks, including "rapid heart rate and fatigue" in 2019. Markkanen has also dealt with shoulder, back and ankle injuries since entering the league. 

Markkanen will now join a rebuilding Cavs team, which recently drafted former USC star big man and Pac-12 Player of the Year Evan Mobley, and signed center Jarrett Allen to a five-year, $100 million contract. Cleveland also has stretch forward Kevin Love under contract through the 2023 season. 

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Sports producer

Justin writes stories and produces digital content about UA football and basketball and high school football. A Tucson native, Justin graduated from the UA in 2017 and is the host of the Wildcast Podcast and a radio host on ESPN Tucson.

