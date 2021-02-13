Chris Duarte's 'dagger' dashes Wildcats' chances of beating Oregon, reversing troubling trend

Kriisa said he went into the play thinking if Tubelis couldn’t get open inside off a screen, he would pop open for a 3. But, as it turned out, neither of them were really open.

“We were really hoping to get Azuolas open over the top but with 1.1 seconds left, you’re really limited, and to have him jumping off his right leg as a left-handed player …” Miller said.

“That was kind of the first look. Kerr is our best screener. He just has a good feel for the screen. We kind of fake cut and he screened in. He did a good job — he popped out, caught it and I believe he got a shot to win it but unfortunately missed it.”

Miller then immediately qualified that statement.

“It was contested. You know, the problem with Chris Duarte’s shot in front of their bench (was that) it wasn’t contested. He was wide open. And when you’re in the final minutes of games, you can always live with a final contested shot. But it’s kind of a head-scratching moment when, even though they ball-fake and move, you want to contest that.

“If he makes a contested shot, which he probably would have, that’s fine. But you can’t be wide open.”