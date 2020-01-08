Christian Koloko, Arizona's African-born, French-speaking 7-footer, carving out a role in freshman season

His gamble, his family’s gamble, had already begun to pay off.

The youngest of five children, including Stephanie and another sister now living in Paris, Christian was never expected to leave in the first place. But he was growing far taller than either of his parents, a 6-foot father and a 5-8 mother (the secret recipe is with his tall grandparents), and the lanky boy dripped with athleticism.

Koloko first picked up basketball at age 12, soon became one of Cameroon’s best prospects and was invited to the prestigious Basketball Without Borders camp in South Africa at age 17.

“That’s when I realized actually basketball can be something I was pretty good at,” Koloko said.

Soon after the camp, Koloko was persuaded to move to the United States, and his family arranged, somewhat reluctantly, to have him move in with Stephanie, who had begun working in Los Angeles after receiving an MBA from Long Beach State.

“My mom didn’t want me to go because I was the only boy, and the last one,” Koloko said. “But my mom said if I had good grades she would let me come, and since I had a lot of offers from schools, she was like: ‘Yeah, just do it. Do what’s best for you.’ ”