Christian Koloko taught Michigan — and his mother — a few lessons on the court

In the interview room afterward, Koloko tried to express his emotions. He could not.

“This was the first time she’s seen me,” Koloko said. “It’s just … I don’t know what to say.”

Koloko had less trouble explaining how he’s gone from a 35% free-throw shooter as a freshman in 2019-20 to a 62.5% mark last season and to 77.8% so far this season.

“My goal this year is to hit in the 80s,” Koloko said. “I just keep working on my free throws after practice and sometimes during practice when we have the time. I know we have guys who are going to pass me the ball. They’re gonna find me, so I gotta be ready to shoot free throws after being fouled and sent to the line.

Koloko also tends to give the ball back to his teammates ... by blocking others’ shots, an average of 4.0 times per game so far.

The first one Sunday was particularly dramatic. After Michigan jumped out to an early 6-2 lead, Koloko reached over and blocked a layup by none other than preseason all-American Hunter Dickinson. Dalen Terry picked up the rebound and lofted it to Bennedict Mathurin over the hoop, with Mathurin throwing in a dunk that gave the Wildcats their first lead of the game.