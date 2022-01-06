Cloth masks no longer permitted at McKale Center, other indoor spaces on UA campus

In addition to being one of the top scoring players on the UA women's basketball team, Thomas' accomplishments off the court are equally impressive.

The UA senior, who won the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year last year, is currently pursuing her master's degree at Arizona in Educational Leadership while holding a 4.0 GPA.

This year, she is serving as President of Arizona’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and spoke in October at a panel in Washington, D.C. about name, image and likeness in college athletics.

Thomas also won the 2021 Elite 90 Award given to the student-athlete with the highest GPA on teams that made it to the NCAA Final Four.

Ware expected to return

Lauren Ware, who injured her right knee less than 30 seconds into a Dec. 9 game against North Dakota State, is expected to play Friday. However, UA coach Adia Barnes said she won't rush the forward back if Ware is not deemed to be in game shape.