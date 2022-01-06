Cloth masks no longer permitted at McKale Center, other indoor spaces on UA campus

The University of Arizona now requires the use of surgical or higher-grade (KN95, KF94 and N99) masks in all indoor spaces on UA's campus where it is not possible to socially distance.
That includes sporting events held at McKale Center, a spokesperson on the UA's COVID Ambassador Team Hotline confirmed Thursday.
Starting with Friday's Arizona women's basketball game against Washington State, all fans— regardless of vaccination status — will be required to wear surgical or higher-grade masks when inside McKale Center.
Fans whose masks do not comply will be given one upon entry to McKale, per a UA spokesperson. Cloth masks can still be worn, but only if they're placed on top of a surgical grade mask.
Arizona's game day health and safety guidelines state that fans are required to wear a face mask when sitting in their seats, walking the concourse and using the restrooms. Fans are only permitted to remove their face coverings when eating or drinking.
Thomas wins Wooden Citizenship Cup
Wildcats forward Sam Thomas will be awarded 17th Annual Coach Wooden Citizenship Cup on April 28th at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
The yearly award is handed to the most outstanding role models among collegiate student-athletes. Thomas is the female recipient for honor; U.S. Merchant Marine Academy football player Josiah King is the male honoree.
In addition to being one of the top scoring players on the UA women's basketball team, Thomas' accomplishments off the court are equally impressive.
The UA senior, who won the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year last year, is currently pursuing her master's degree at Arizona in Educational Leadership while holding a 4.0 GPA.
This year, she is serving as President of Arizona’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and spoke in October at a panel in Washington, D.C. about name, image and likeness in college athletics.
Thomas also won the 2021 Elite 90 Award given to the student-athlete with the highest GPA on teams that made it to the NCAA Final Four.
Ware expected to return
Lauren Ware, who injured her right knee less than 30 seconds into a Dec. 9 game against North Dakota State, is expected to play Friday. However, UA coach Adia Barnes said she won't rush the forward back if Ware is not deemed to be in game shape.
“I'm most concerned with Lauren and her well-being,” Barnes said. “We have to be able to win games without Lauren. Is she an important part? Yes. Do we need her? Absolutely. We're better with her. But my thing is we are a good team. So that means other people have to step up. … It's not about me winning a game. It's about the long haul. She’s someone I need in the tournament.”
Barnes nearing milestone
A win Friday night would mark Barnes' 100th at Arizona. Barnes will be the fastest UA women’s basketball coach to reach that number.
— Alec White and PJ Brown