Coaches embracing chance to evaluate prospects in-person after long dead period

Working off video and the memory of in-person evaluations from previous years worked well enough to finish up recruiting the class of 2021, which had already been pretty thoroughly examined before the pandemic shut down things in March 2020.

But the lack of in-person evaluation has meant some coaches have been anxious to get out and watch the high school classes of 2022, 2023 and 2024 this month.

Players are anxious, too. In the type of comment that has been common at Section 7, UA target Aaron Powell of Los Angeles Campbell Hall said he had been "waiting for this moment," and Colorado coach Tad Boyle sympathized.

“I'm happy for the kids because they're the ones that have been kind of cooped up, and there's a lot of these kids from certain states that haven't had a chance to play organized basketball very much," Boyle said. "And especially with the senior class, a lot of coaches haven't seen them since they were sophomores.”

There are also some late-blooming guys coaches may not have seen at all, those not on the five-star radar, without videos and hype to keep their names afloat during the pandemic.