Arizona guard Justin Coleman (12) tries to get around Gonzaga guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) during the second half of a NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii.

 Marco Garcia / AP Photo

