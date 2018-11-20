Arizona Iowa St Basketball

The Arizona bench reacts after taking the lead against Iowa State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Maui Invitational, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

 Marco Garcia

