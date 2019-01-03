Arizona guard Alex Barcello (23) puts up a floater near the league logo on the Wildcats Pac-12 season opener against Colorado at McKale Center, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles