Arizona guard Justin Coleman double dribbles his way through a warm-up drill before the Wildcats face Houston Baptist in their season opener at McKale Center, Wednesday, November 7, 2018, Tucson, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

