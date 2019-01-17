College basketball scoreboard: Arizona Wildcats vs. Oregon Ducks The Wildcaster and the Arizona Daily Star Jan 17, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Arizona guard Brandon Randolph (5) dials in his long range jumper before the Wildcats take on Oregon at McKale Center, Thursday, January 17, 2019, Tucson, Ariz. Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Arizona vs. Oregon - A Wildcaster collection curated by DominicBaciocco Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe for just 99¢ per week Support quality journalism Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps No more surveys blocking articles Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Arizona Wildcats Basketball Oregon Ducks Basketball Pac-12 Conference Basketball College Basketball Live Tweets Scoreboard Mckale Center Tucson Updates promotion 4 Social Media Tricks to Turn Your Products from 'Wants' to 'Must-Haves' Smart stuff from Media Sales Today that can create buzz for your offer. promotion 29th Diversity Career Fair -- Jan 23, 2019 - Desert Diamond Casino Find the Right Job at the Right Time promotion 4 Social Media Tricks to Turn Your Products from 'Wants' to 'Must-Haves' Smart stuff from Media Sales Today that can create buzz for your offer. promotion 29th Diversity Career Fair -- Jan 23, 2019 - Desert Diamond Casino Find the Right Job at the Right Time