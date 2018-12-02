Arizona Wildcats vs. Georgia Southern Eagles college basketball

Arizona center Chase Jeter (4) and guard Brandon Randolph (5) celebrate from the bench after Alex Barcello hit a 3-pointer in the second half of the Wildcats’ 30-point win. UA visits UConn on Sunday.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles