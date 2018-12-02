College basketball scoreboard: Arizona Wildcats vs. UConn Huskies The Wildcaster and the Arizona Daily Star Dec 2, 2018 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Arizona center Chase Jeter (4) and guard Brandon Randolph (5) celebrate from the bench after Alex Barcello hit a 3-pointer in the second half of the Wildcats’ 30-point win. UA visits UConn on Sunday. Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Arizona vs. Connecticut - Curated tweets by DominicBaciocco Respond: Write a letter to the editor | Write a guest opinion Subscribe for just 99¢ per week Support quality journalism Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps No more surveys blocking articles Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Arizona Wildcats Basketball Uconn Huskies Basketball College Basketball Scoreboard Live Tweets Xl Center Hartford Pac-12 Conference Basketball promotion To B2B or Not 2B The Arizona Daily Star can help make social media work for you, not against you with page builds and increased visibility for your business! promotion The Email Data That Will Help Marketers Understand Their Mobile First Audiences I don't know about you, but many days my work email fills up faster than I can keep up with it. I start to wonder, if everyone's email is the same as mine, how many people actually see any of the emails that are sent out?