'College GameDay' return brings cheers, jeers from UA fans

Arizona fans were loud and enthusiastic during Saturday morning’s live ESPN broadcast, the first in Tucson since the Wildcats’ coaching change. But the ongoing tension between some fans and ESPN remains, even with this year’s Wildcats poised for a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed. Bilas was booed nearly every time he appeared on camera. Arizona fan Anthony Humbert said Saturday that he felt “Arizona and Miller were made the poster child by ESPN.”

Another fan, Brent Edwards, said Bilas “condemned Miller before facts were apparent.”

“I don’t know if Miller was clean or not, but that’s the point: Nothing has been conclusively shown, and yet UA and Miller were put on what felt like 24/7 blast from several heads at ESPN,” he said. “Not neutral, not straight, not unbiased.”

Another UA fan, Ray Stoeser, said: “The bungled reporting on the Miller scandal was just too much for me, particularly when they double-downed on it and then haven’t made any effort to admit error. People’s livelihoods and the prestige of our program was on the line.”

Bilas wasn’t the only ESPN analyst to catch the ire of UA fans.