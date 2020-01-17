Colorado hasn't beaten Arizona in McKale Center since joining Pac-12; 'old' Buffs trying to change that

“But it still wasn’t McKale.”

Oh yeah. McKale Center. The place where Colorado has lost seven straight times since joining the Pac-12 in 2011-12 — although longtime Buffs fans argue that they should have won in 2012-13, when officials controversially ruled Sabatino Chen did not get off his potential game-winning 3-pointer in time, allowing the game to go into overtime. Arizona went on to win by nine points.

For the Buffaloes, McKale Center represents another level they still have not reached. But they’ll enter Saturday’s game with arguably their most talented roster since joining the Pac-12.

The Buffaloes have a full array of size and skills at every position, from the 6-foot do-everything Wright to the NBA-grade athleticism of Bey and the get-out-of-the-way presence of 260-pound big man Evan Battey inside.

They’re so loaded that 7-footer Dallas Walton, who had 15 points on 7-for-7 shooting against Deandre Ayton and Dusan Ristic two seasons ago, is averaging only 6.4 minutes this season following an injury redshirt season.

Moreover, they appear to have the sort of chemistry that can break down when guys like Walton, forward Alexander Strating and guard Eli Parquet are being forced into significantly reduced roles.