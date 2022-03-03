 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colorado outlasts cold-shooting Wildcats in Pac-12 Tournament opener; UA awaits NCAA seeding
  • Updated

Colorado forward Peanut Tuitele reacts after the Buffaloes defeated Arizona in Thursday's Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

 David Becker, Associated Press

LAS VEGAS — Mya Hollingshed scored 12 points and Colorado survived a wild finish to knock off No. 14 Arizona 45-43 in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Conference tournament on Thursday.

After shooting just 33% and committing 21 turnovers, the fifth-seeded Buffalos (22-7), who have won six straight, are going to the semifinals on Friday for the first time in seven years. They face the winner of second-ranked Stanford and Oregon State.

In a defensive slugfest, Colorado took a 38-31 lead with 7:55 to go when Jaylyn Sherrod hit a 3-pointer. Then the Wildcats reeled off 10 straight, with a Shaina Pellington layup making it 41-38 with six minutes to go. The Buffalos were in the process of turning the ball over on five-straight possessions but that would be Arizona's last basket.

The next seven points were Colorado, with Frida Formann hitting a layup, off a nice assist from freshman Kindyll Wetta, and a 3-pointer at the two-minute mark for a 45-41 lead.

Pellington made two free throws at 52 seconds and Colorado followed with two more turnovers but the Wildcats had two misses, pushing their game-ending drought to nine shots, including a Pellington 3 at the buzzer.

Arizona (20-7) was led by Lauren Ware with 15 points but the Wildcats were 2 of 24 from 3-point range and were just 12 of 48 overall.

Colorado 45, No. 14 Arizona 43

COLORADO (22-7)

Tuitele 1-7 4-4 6, Finau 0-2 2-2 2, Formann 3-6 0-0 8, Hollingshed 5-10 0-0 12, Sherrod 3-7 1-4 8, Miller 1-3 1-2 3, Jones 0-3 0-0 0, Wetta 2-8 2-2 6. Totals: 15-46 10-14 45

ARIZONA (20-7)

Thomas 1-8 0-0 3, Ware 3-7 9-10 15, Pellington 3-8 2-2 9, Pueyo 1-6 0-0 2, Yeaney 1-3 2-2 4, Love 2-7 0-0 4, Chavez 0-4 2-2 2, Conner 0-4 2-2 2, Vonleh 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 12-48 17-18 43

Colorado 9 15 9 12 — 45

Arizona 10 12 4 17 — 43

3-Point Goals: Colorado 5-17 (Tuitele 0-2, Finau 0-1, Formann 2-3, Hollingshed 2-4, Sherrod 1-3, Miller 0-1, Wetta 0-3), Arizona: 2-24 (Thomas 1-8, Pellington 1-5, Pueyo 0-3, Love 0-1, Chavez 0-4, Conner 0-3). Assists: Colorado 10 (Wetta 4), Arizona 7 (Pueyo 3). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Colorado 38 (Hollingshed 9), Arizona 31 (Ware 8). Total Fouls:Colorado 19, Arizona 17. Technical Fouls: None. Attendance: N/A.

