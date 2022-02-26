Colorado turns painful for second-ranked Wildcats again in 79-63 loss to Buffaloes

In the first half, Mathurin had 12 points and four rebounds in to help Arizona take a 37-32 halftime lead.

Arizona shot 41.7% from the field and had eight turnovers that led to eight Colorado points but the Buffaloes shot just 34.3% on the other end. Colorado hit just 1 of 9 3-pointers and, in a reversal of one of the Buffs' strengths, went to the free throw line six fewer times than the Wildcats did.

Arizona hit 13 of 14 free throws while Colorado hit 7 of 8. The Buffs did, however, stay in the game partly because they collected nine offensive rebounds from their 23 missed shots and turned them into seven second-chance points.

Sophomore forward Jabari Walker led all scorers in the half with 13 points. Arizona held center Evan Battey to just four points and two rebounds in the first half after he went through an emotional Senior Night ceremony before the game.

The Wildcats will clinch a share of the Pac-12 title if they hang on to beat the Buffaloes and, if USC loses at Oregon later on Saturday, the Wildcats would clinch it outright. Arizona entered Saturday’s game at 15-1 in Pac-12 play, three games in the loss column ahead of USC (13-4) with three games to go, including a Tuesday game at USC.