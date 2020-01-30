Comparing Arizona's Zeke Nnaji, Huskies' Isaiah Stewart heading into showdown

Schmitz on Stewart: "Already has the body to battle with NBA bigs. Wide shoulders, long arms. Mobile for his size. Length helps him play above the rim when he has a runway. Relentless pursuing offensive rebounds. Has the strength to defend the post and clean up the defensive glass as well. Willing to do all the little things. Sets hard screens.

"Lacks elite height at 6-foot-9 and doesn't make up for it with great leaping ability. .. Struggles to defend on the perimeter. Will compete on switches but has to rely more on energy to get by than foot speed. Can make face-up jumpers and has stretch ability, but still adding more ways to score to his repertoire. Not an advanced passer."

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie on Nnaji: "Has been one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process thus far, to the point where most evaluators believe he’ll hear his name called somewhere in the Top 25. … He’s unquestionably a great mix of athletic fluidity and touch. He’s extended his range to around the college 3-point line, and possesses real mechanics that should allow him to keep improving. Defensively, he’s pretty terrible around the basket right now, but possesses potential as a pick-and-roll switch defender due to his mobility.”