Comparing Arizona's Zeke Nnaji, Huskies' Isaiah Stewart heading into showdown

SEATTLE — Whenever he’s asked about a compelling individual matchup ahead, Arizona coach Sean Miller will usually respond by saying something about it primarily being a team thing.
Not this time.
Because Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji and Washington’s Isaiah Stewart will go head-to-head Thursday in Seattle. Two of the nation’s best freshmen. Two of the nation’s best post players in any class.
Two guys who are expected to be first-round NBA draft picks five months from now.
So when Miller was told during his weekly news conference that Nnaji and Stewart would get a lot of attention heading into Thursday’s game, the coach didn’t flinch.
“Rightfully so,” Miller said. “Those two guys are two of the best freshmen in the country and they're both inside players. They have bright futures. If you look at their statistics, it’s very similar what Isaiah Stewart does for his team and what Zeke does for our team."
Of their differences, Miller says, Stewart is a better shot-blocker while Nnaji has more midrange shooting ability.
The stats also suggest Nnaji is also a better overall shooter and a slightly better rebounder, as viewed on a percentage basis of opportunities. But Stewart has fewer turnovers and is used even more often in Washington’s offense, as measured by percentage of times a Husky possession ends with a shot or turnover from Stewart.
It’s a close call, no matter how you look at it.
Maybe Thursday’s matchup will provide some additional perspective. Until then, here’s a breakdown of how they match up, both on Thursday and in their potential ahead:
Tale of the tape
Name: Zeke Nnaji
Age: 19
Hometown: Hopkins, Minnesota
Height: 6-11
Weight: 240 pounds
Wingspan: 7-1
Name: Isaiah Stewart
Hometown: Rochester, New York
Height: 6-9
Weight: 245 pounds
Wingspan: 7-1
Ranking history
247Sports.com high school ranking:
Nnaji: 40
Stewart: 4
CBS top college freshmen ranking:
Nnaji: 3
Stewart: 2
ESPN NBA draft board ranking:
Nnaji: 21
Stewart: 19
2019-20 statistics
Nnaji: Plays an average of 29.5 minutes per game; averages 16.9 points per game, 8.7 points per game, 1.0 blocks per game, 2.5 turnovers per game; shooting 65.3% from the field, 33% (3 for 9) from 3-point range and 79.3% from the free-throw line.
Stewart: Plays an average of 31.6 minutes per game; averages 18.3 points per game, 9.0 rebounds per game, 2.2 blocks per game, 2.1 turnovers per game; shooting 59.2% from the field, .111 (1 for 9) from 3-point range and 75.8% from the free-throw line.
Kenpom.com advanced statistics (with national ranking in parentheses)
Percent of possessions used:
Nnaji: 24.1 (436)
Stewart: 25.9 (259)
Offensive rebound percentage:
Nnaji: 12.8 (60)
Stewart: 11.8 (109)
Defensive rebound percentage:
Nnaji: 20.1 (239)
Stewart: 19.2 (307)
Block percentage:
Nnaji: 3.8 (275)
Stewart: 7.3 (69)
Fouls drawn per 40 minutes:
Nnaji: 6.1 (63)
Stewart: 6.0 (64)
Free-throw rate:
Nnaji: 63.1 (43)
Stewart: 55.5 (85)
• Editor's note: Kenpom.com percentages are based on opportunities when that player is on the floor. Percent of possessions used is based on possessions ending with a shot or turnover from that player. Free throw rate is free throws attempted divided by field goals attempted, a measure of a player’s ability to get to the free-throw line relative to how often he attempts to score.
What their coaches are saying
Miller on Nnaji: “Zeke doesn’t take bad shots. He doesn’t. And when we can get him the ball, good things happen."
Washington's Mike Hopkins on Stewart, via The Seattle Times: “Boy, he delivers. He’s strong every night. And if he doesn’t have something, then he’s such a willing passer. He’s a special player who keeps getting better and better.”
What NBA draft analysts are saying
ESPN’s Mike Schmitz on Nnaji: "Physical big man who makes his presence felt on the offensive glass with his strength. Mobile for his size. Versatile athlete. Can step out and hedge ball screens. Solid laterally for a center prospect. Embraces contact on both ends. Has touch on jump hooks. Shows potential as a mid-range shooter. Historically a good free throw shooter who should continue to expand his range.
“Not a comfortable ball-handler or facilitator. Lack of reach hurts him around the rim against length at times. Functions as a center offensively but isn't quite dangerous enough of a lob-catcher/finisher or skilled enough as a post scorer. Does a lot of his damage on put-backs. Not much of a rim protector. Plays hard but instincts are still developing and lack of elite length hurts him as a defensive anchor."
Schmitz on Stewart: "Already has the body to battle with NBA bigs. Wide shoulders, long arms. Mobile for his size. Length helps him play above the rim when he has a runway. Relentless pursuing offensive rebounds. Has the strength to defend the post and clean up the defensive glass as well. Willing to do all the little things. Sets hard screens.
"Lacks elite height at 6-foot-9 and doesn't make up for it with great leaping ability. .. Struggles to defend on the perimeter. Will compete on switches but has to rely more on energy to get by than foot speed. Can make face-up jumpers and has stretch ability, but still adding more ways to score to his repertoire. Not an advanced passer."
The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie on Nnaji: "Has been one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process thus far, to the point where most evaluators believe he’ll hear his name called somewhere in the Top 25. … He’s unquestionably a great mix of athletic fluidity and touch. He’s extended his range to around the college 3-point line, and possesses real mechanics that should allow him to keep improving. Defensively, he’s pretty terrible around the basket right now, but possesses potential as a pick-and-roll switch defender due to his mobility.”
Vecenie on Stewart: "Has some defensive worries that keep executives from being overly excited but he’s been arguably the second-most productive freshman in the country besides (Duke's) Vernon Carey … Much of his offense is generated out of the post but executives do believe that his motor and finishing ability around the basket should allow him to be effective in pick-and-roll.”
CBS’ Kyle Boone on Nnaji: “A boom-or-bust prospect worth betting on given his production this season with virtually no perimeter game to speak of. If his outside game comes together, he’ll be a steal as a two-way post player who can protect the rim, run the floor and score in the paint.”
Boone on Stewart: “Provides elite insurance at worst, a high-floor, high-energy big man with upside. His range is limited but he’s leading Washington in scoring and rebounding while playing fewer minutes than fellow freshman Jaden McDaniels.”
