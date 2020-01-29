Comparing Arizona's Zeke Nnaji, Washington's Isaiah Stewart as they prepare for Thursday's showdown in Seattle

"Lacks elite height at 6-foot-9 and doesn't make up for it with great leaping ability. .. Struggles to defend on the perimeter. Will compete on switches but has to rely more on energy to get by than foot speed. Can make face-up jumpers and has stretch ability, but still adding more ways to score to his repertoire. Not an advanced passer."

The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie on Nnaji: "Has been one of the biggest risers in the pre-draft process thus far, to the point where most evaluators believe he’ll hear his name called somewhere in the Top 25. … He’s unquestionably a great mix of athletic fluidity and touch. He’s extended his range to around the college 3-point line, and possesses real mechanics that should allow him to keep improving. Defensively, he’s pretty terrible around the basket right now, but possesses potential as a pick-and-roll switch defender due to his mobility.”

Vecenie on Stewart: "Has some defensive worries that keep executives from being overly excited but he’s been arguably the second-most productive freshman in the country besides (Duke's) Vernon Carey … Much of his offense is generated out of the post but executives do believe that his motor and finishing ability around the basket should allow him to be effective in pick-and-roll.”