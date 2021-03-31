 Skip to main content
Connections between Cats, UConn run deep as teams prepare for Friday's Final Four
  • Updated

UA guard Shaina Pellington grew up in Canada playing with UConn’s Aalliyah Edwards. Last year, the duo helped the Canadian national team qualify for the Olympics. The Pellington connection is one of many between the Wildcats and Huskies, who play in the Final Four on Friday.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Morgan Valley started a new routine when the NCAA Tournament kicked off a few weeks ago.

Valley, the head coach at Hartford, wears a UConn sweatshirt and shorts … with an Arizona T-shirt.

That’s what it’s like these days for Valley, a UConn grad and former UA assistant coach under Adia Barnes. She says Friday’s Final Four matchup in San Antonio will be, in a word, “weird.”

“It’s just a fluky thing,” Valley said from her home in Connecticut Wednesday morning. “I am cheering for UConn, but I want individuals to do well on the other team.”

Morgan Valley, a UConn graduate, spent two seasons as a UA assistant before behing named head coach at Hartford.

That “other team” is Arizona, which is playing in its first-ever Final Four. UConn, meanwhile, is playing in its 13th in a row and 21st overall.

Valley was in Tucson from 2017-19, and coached two of the leaders on this year’s squad — seniors Aari McDonald and Sam Thomas. She called McDonald, who scored 33 points in Monday’s Elite Eight win, “the best player in this tournament.”

“She just got 33 of their 66 points. She’s doing something you can’t teach,” Valley said. “She has the biggest heart and is like the little engine that could. She plays hard, never stops. Here’s a kid from Fresno who plays basketball because she loves it. To end her career this way is remarkable.”

Valley is one of many connections between the Wildcats and Huskies.

Tee Tee Starks, a foundational piece in the Wildcats’ turnaround, is now a graduate assistant at UConn. Starks transferred to the UA alongside McDonald and Dominique McBryde four years ago after buying into Barnes’ vision for the program.

“Having Tee Tee on the other side after playing with her is crazy,” McDonald said. “… She’s my friend, my sister, but on Friday, she might be my enemy for like 40 minutes or however long it takes.”

Coach Geno Auriemma said he’s not seeking a UA scouting report from Starks. There are no “secret war plans that we just have access to that are going to put us over the hump,” he said. This year’s UA team is different from past ones, anyway, boasting different players and a defense that’s now considered elite.

Arizona’s Bendu Yeaney and UConn’s Evina Westbrook have known each other since junior high; they played on the same teams and as opponents for years before coming to college.

“We were double trouble when we use to play together,” Yeaney said. “Not many teams could beat us. We’ve (been) close ever since. But she’s an amazing competitor and she’s always pushed me to be as great as I can be.”

There’s even a Canadian Arizona-UConn connection. UA’s Shaina Pellington and UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards are both members of the Canadian National Team. Last year, they helped their country qualify for the Olympics. Edwards, the Big East Conference’s Sixth Woman of the Year, has known Pellington since they were youngsters.

“I would love to play with her, but obviously we’re on opposing sides,” Pellington said.

More? Barnes and UConn legend Sue Bird were teammates on the Seattle Storm’s first WNBA championship team in 2004 and remain close.

Bird said this week that she knew Barnes would be successful as Arizona’s coach.

“If you are around Adia for five seconds, she’s got charisma,” Bird said. “She makes you feel like you’ve known her forever.”

Barnes also played against UConn assistant Shea Ralph in the Sweet 16 in 1998 — the last time the two programs met in the NCAA Tournament. Ralph guarded Barnes win in the Huskies’ win.

Arizona’s Adia Barnes was guarded by UConn’s Shea Ralph, now a Huskies assistant, when the teams met in 1998.

No one — not even Barnes herself — could have predicted that Arizona’s road to their first national championship would go through women’s basketball’s premier powerhouse.

“It’s a good story,” Valley said.

“I almost think Arizona has somewhat of an advantage. They don’t know. If you don’t know, you aren’t scared; you just play. It’s the second-to-last game of the year. It may sound cliché, but it’s one possession at a time.”

Valley said that Arizona’s run has been magical so far. While she is cheering on her alma mater, she said she would be “100% happy” if the Wildcats pulled the upset.

“The best players are playing big,” Valley said. “I don’t think anyone thinks (Arizona) should be there, and you just hope the basketball gods shine down on you …”

Added Bird: “It’s really fun to see someone get to the Final Four for the first time. It’s also fun to watch a program get to its, what, … 13th straight?”

In Friday's Star

Gear up for the Wildcats' first-ever Final Four appearance with our super-sized sports section.

Friday

• What: Final Four: No. 3 seed Arizona vs. No. 1 seed UConn

• When: 6:30 p.m.

• TV: ESPN

• Radio: 1400-AM, 1490-AM, 104.9-FM

UConn's Bueckers named AP Player of the Year

Paige Bueckers is in a class all by herself.

UConn's star guard became the first freshman ever to win The Associated Press women's basketball player of the year award Wednesday.

Bueckers helped lead the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four with 28 points in the regional final win over Baylor on Monday night, just the latest star turn for the phenomenal 19-year-old Minnesota native. Bueckers and the top-seeded Huskies will face third-seeded Arizona on Friday night in the Final Four.

“It’s amazing, surreal for people to think of me that highly and to be in that position as a freshman,” Bueckers said. “To get this award, I'm extremely humbled and grateful.”

Bueckers was informed she won the award by coach Geno Auriemma during a team video session on Monday. She broke down as she accepted it in front of her teammates.

“A lot has happened over the past year things that could bring people down," Bueckers said. “To get a reward and find something positive in these times, you cherish them. I was there with my teammates and coaching staff and to get that award with them around me makes you be so grateful for the position I’m in.”

Bueckers was an overwhelming choice, receiving 21 votes from the 30-member national media panel that chooses the weekly AP Top 25. Dana Evans of Louisville was second with four votes.

Former UConn greats Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart both won the award as sophomores. All other winners have been juniors or seniors since the AP started honoring players in 1995.

And now comes Bueckers.

“That’s crazy to think about, all the great college players who ever played,” Bueckers said. “The great freshmen who had done great things in their first year in college basketball, It really is surreal that it's never been done before.”

It's the 12th time a UConn player has been honored.

— The Associated Press

