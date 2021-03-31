Connections between Cats, UConn run deep as teams prepare for Friday's Final Four

Valley is one of many connections between the Wildcats and Huskies.

Tee Tee Starks, a foundational piece in the Wildcats’ turnaround, is now a graduate assistant at UConn. Starks transferred to the UA alongside McDonald and Dominique McBryde four years ago after buying into Barnes’ vision for the program.

“Having Tee Tee on the other side after playing with her is crazy,” McDonald said. “… She’s my friend, my sister, but on Friday, she might be my enemy for like 40 minutes or however long it takes.”

Coach Geno Auriemma said he’s not seeking a UA scouting report from Starks. There are no “secret war plans that we just have access to that are going to put us over the hump,” he said. This year’s UA team is different from past ones, anyway, boasting different players and a defense that’s now considered elite.

Arizona’s Bendu Yeaney and UConn’s Evina Westbrook have known each other since junior high; they played on the same teams and as opponents for years before coming to college.

“We were double trouble when we use to play together,” Yeaney said. “Not many teams could beat us. We’ve (been) close ever since. But she’s an amazing competitor and she’s always pushed me to be as great as I can be.”