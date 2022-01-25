Consistent Cate: Wildcats forward Reese playing at an elite level as a senior

Barnes said she was happy about Love's performance, especially given the way her night began.

“She came in the first time and was not on point,” Barnes said. “She came in settled for a lot of jumpers (and missed), got pulled out and reset. If you tell Koi exactly what you want, she’s going to do it. She did a tremendous job of resetting herself, and then going back in and doing what we need and being a huge spark. That’s what she’s been doing. I am really proud of her. That's hard to do as a player — to get pulled, then go back and you are supposed to respond. But she did that.

“She was great on top of the press. She brings us athleticism. She brings us a player that can attack the rim one-on-one. And that's her game. She has some nice crossovers that make people fall. I love her intensity. I love what she brings us with a different look.”

The last time

Arizona and UCLA played twice last season — once early in the pandemic-shortened season and again the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals.