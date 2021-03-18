Contract extension 'means the world' to Adia Barnes, who will stay with Cats through 2025-26 season

It's already a March to remember for Adia Barnes.

The University of Arizona announced Thursday that it is extending the women's basketball coach's contract through the 2025-26 season, pending approval from the Arizona Board of Regents. They are meeting next on April 14. Terms of the new deal were not immediately available.

The news comes four days before Arizona, a No. 3 seed, plays its first NCAA Tournament game in 16 years. The Wildcats will face Stony Brook at 11 a.m. Monday in a game that will be shown nationally on ESPN2.

Barnes said it “means the world to her” that UA president C. Robert Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke are committed to women’s basketball — and to her.

“I knew it's a place that I want to be, knew that they want to be here, and that they were committed to me,” Barnes said. “ … I'm grateful that they were excited for me, and they see a future in what I'm doing here; I'm just more humbled by that. I never thought about the timing. I'm just happy to be here happy to my job.

Barnes, a former standout player for the Wildcats, was hired five years ago next month to replace Niya Butts. After going 20-40 in her first two seasons, Barnes and the Wildcats hit their stride. They're a combined 64-25 since.