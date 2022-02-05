Cooler heads prevail in Wildcats' runaway win over new Pac-12 rival Oregon

“I think a lot of stuff was blown out of proportion,” Barnes said Friday. “We’re competitors and you may say something I don’t like (or) I may say something, but that's the difference I think in former athletes like us when you're a competitor. I think when you are a pro player, you can go at it and get mad, but then you're not mad the next day you are like whatever. You can argue on the court. I think it’s different when you play, and you play at a high level you don’t take stuff personal. I’ve been called a lot of bad things in a lot of different ways. And I really don’t care.

“I think there's just a mutual respect. I respect Kelly. I think he's done a great job with Oregon. I think he's a good coach. And he does a good job. But we're competitive and it's something where I don't take it personally, he doesn’t take it personally. We don't care. We wished each other luck and talked about the crowd and stuff. There are no hard feelings. I'm just not really like that.”

The players seemed to take a note from their coaches in a physical but otherwise clean game.