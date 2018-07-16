Cornell forward Stone Gettings will transfer to Arizona and play for the Wildcats in 2018-19, according to 24/7 Sports.
A second-team all-Ivy League pick last season, Gettings told 24/7 he will graduate from Cornell in December and play the following season. That suggests he could enroll at UA in January and practice during the Pac-12 season.
Listed at 6-foot-9 and 230 pounds, Gettings played with former Wildcat guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright at Los Angeles' Loyola High School. After playing a limited role as a freshman, Gettings rose into a starter in 2016-17 and stood out by averaging 16.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game last season.
The Wildcats have 12 scholarship players, one under the NCAA maximum, as of now for 2018-19. Former walk-on Jake Desjardins received a full-ride scholarship in June.