Coronavirus cancellation, bracketology revelations have Wildcats wondering what might have been

The last time the world interrupted March Madness, at least for a moment, most current Arizona Wildcats had yet to reach kindergarten.

But associate head coach Jack Murphy was a newly minted UA graduate working on the staff of Lute Olson’s program back on March 19, 2003, when the Wildcats traveled to Salt Lake City to prepare for a first-round NCAA Tournament game … the same day that American forces invaded Iraq and then-President George W. Bush declared war.

That memory stuck with Murphy, and popped vividly back up Thursday, when the Pac-12 and NCAA canceled their postseason tournaments.

“Obviously, this (has been) really surreal,” Murphy said Thursday afternoon, before the Wildcats left Las Vegas. “It reminded me of 2003. We’re getting ready for the tournament and we’re having an Iraq invasion going on. It just seems like there's world issues going on that are bigger than basketball, and it's just unfortunate that it impacts all of life but obviously there's a lot of things that are much more important than basketball right now.”

Chase Jeter, who was just 5 when Iraq happened, received a similar feeling this week.