Coronavirus cancellations are changing college basketball recruiting, affecting Arizona Wildcats

The most immediate hurdle is the dead period.

While much of recruiting is done electronically anyway, the in-person work is often critical to the final stages of recruitment — a late-spring scholarship offer from a coach who just stopped by or a campus visit that leads to a player’s commitment.

In turn, that means delays or chances taken — by the coaches who are extending offers and the players who are deciding where to go.

“There might be less-informed decisions that could lead to more transfers; I don’t know,” Meyer said. “It’s going to reduce the data and information to make decisions on both sides.”

Even if the NCAA suddenly gives coaches the OK to start traveling again in mid-April, they may not be able to do so.

“The majority of the coaches I’ve spoken with are not planning on being allowed to be on the road anytime soon,” said Josh Gershon, a Southern California-based 247Sports.com analyst.

“Regardless of what the NCAA comes up with, you’re gonna have schools that aren’t going to allow their coaches out.”

Video can only make up some of the difference.