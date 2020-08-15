Coronavirus-era recruit K.J. Simpson picks Wildcats after FaceTime tour, Zoom chat

In a normal year, the final piece would have been taking a campus visit and, as the summer wore on, Simpson figured it wasn’t even worth waiting for that.

He didn’t know what would happen next with the virus. But he did know where he wanted to play college basketball.

So on Saturday, Simpson posted a video to Instagram saying he was “1,000% committed to Arizona,” and became the Wildcats’ first commit of the 2021 recruiting class.

“It was definitely a thought to wait,” Simpson said. “Because that’s originally what I was doing — I wanted to wait to take my visits and stuff like that. But at the same time, you have to think that with the pandemic, a bunch of kids are gonna start panicking and rushing their offers in.

“I just felt like there’s no better time. I was ready. I was all in. It just felt right.”

Saying he’s now about 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Simpson has the toughness, athleticism and scoring ability to suggest he has potential to help the Wildcats immediately in 2020-21, and brings significant long-team upside.

He’s rated No. 95 overall in the class of 2021 by 247 Sports, and No. 111 in 247’s composite rankings.