Courtney Ramey, Kerr Kriisa lift Arizona past SDSU and into Maui Invitational title game

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Courtney Ramey made up for lost time again Tuesday, scoring 21 points in just his second game of the season to lead No. 14 Arizona into the Maui Invitational championship with a 87-70 win over 17th-ranked San Diego State.

Ramey, who sat out Arizona's first three games of the season because of an NCAA suspension, scored 14 of his 17 points against Cincinnati in the second half Monday and then kept rolling on Tuesday against SDSU. His production, and another 21 points from Kerr Kriisa, helped the Wildcats pull out of what was a close, tense game over the first 25 minutes.

The win moved Arizona (5-0) into the Maui Invitational championship game on Wednesday at 3 p.m. against No. 10 Creighton (6-0), a 90-87 winner over Arkansas in the other Maui semifinal game on Tuesday. San Diego State (4-1) will face Arkansas in the third-place game at 8 p.m.

After San Diego State grabbed a brief 42-40 lead three minutes into the second half, Arizona held the lead through the midway point of the second half even as leading scorers Ramey and Tubelis picked up four fouls.

But with seven minutes left, the Wildcats were back ahead by 15 after they scored off two straight SDSU turnovers. Kriisa hit a 3-pointer after SDSU’s Matt Bradley lost the ball and Adama Bal, who earlier blocked a shot by the Aztecs’ Lamont Butler, stole it from Micha Parrish under the basket. That led to a 3-pointer from Cedric Henderson, giving Arizona a 71-56 lead with 6:57 left.

The Wildcats went ahead by as many as 21, taking an 80-59 lead on Kriisa’s layup with 4:07 left, and coasted from there.

After making a furious rally late in the first half, San Diego State continued to roll early in the second. The Aztecs outscored UA 9-3 over the first three minutes of the second half to take a 42-40 lead by the time Keshad Johnson made a three-point play with 17:20 left. Johnson had driven in on a fast-break basket and drew a foul from Tubelis, then converted the free throw.

Arizona had hung on for a 37-33 halftime lead over San Diego State, having committed five turnovers in a span of less than three minutes late in the half. UA also gave up three straight San Diego State shots at the end of the half shots that cut UA's lead to just four points after the Wildcats led by up to 16 points.

Earlier in the half, Arizona appeared to be flipping the script on SDSU. The Aztecs entered the game with the No. 9-rated defense, according to Kenpom, but the Wildcats were shooting 52% from the field – and holding SDSU to just 35% -- through the first 15 minutes.

UA wound up shooting 51.6% for the half while SDSU crept up to 37.8% thanks in part to late 3-pointers from Micah Parrish and Darrion Trammell.

Arizona’s Courtney Ramey had 12 points and four rebounds in the first half of his second game since serving a three-game NCAA suspension, while Azuolas Tubelis added 14 points after scoring 30 on Monday against Cincinnati.

There were signs early that it would be the close, difficult game it was expected to be. After the Wildcats pulled out to a quick 10-4 lead, neither team scored for over two minutes and the Aztecs kept it within single digits until Kerr Kriisa sank a 3-pointer to give UA a 23-13 lead with eight minutes left.

Wednesday What: Maui Invitational Championship Game: No. 14 Arizona vs. No. 10 Creighton When: 3 p.m. TV: ESPN Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM

Already at that point, Ramey had 10 points and four rebounds while hitting 2 of 3 3-pointers. Ramey and Kriisa then took turns feeding Tubelis inside for scores that gave UA a 31-7 lead with 5:04 left.

Kriisa elevated from the right wing to place the ball directly in place for Tubelis to dunk, igniting the crowd of over 1,000 UA fans inside the 2,400-seat Lahaina Civic Center.

NO. 14 ARIZONA 87, NO. 17 SAN DIEGO STATE 70 SAN DIEGO ST. (4-0) K.Johnson 3-6 2-3 8, Mensah 3-3 3-4 9, Bradley 1-8 3-4 5, Butler 2-8 0-0 4, Trammell 6-16 8-9 21, Parrish 4-7 0-0 10, Seiko 1-2 0-0 2, Arop 3-4 0-0 6, LeDee 1-7 3-4 5, Saunders 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 24-63 19-24 70. ARIZONA (4-0) A.Tubelis 6-8 2-2 14, Ballo 5-6 2-5 12, Kriisa 6-14 6-6 21, Larsson 3-6 0-0 7, Ramey 8-12 0-0 21, Henderson 5-9 0-1 10, Bal 0-1 0-0 0, Veesaar 1-2 0-0 2, Boswell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 34-58 10-14 87. Halftime: Arizona 37-33. 3-Point Goals: San Diego St. 3-19 (Parrish 2-5, Trammell 1-7, Arop 0-1, Saunders 0-1, Seiko 0-1, Bradley 0-2, Butler 0-2), Arizona 9-20 (Ramey 5-5, Kriisa 3-10, Larsson 1-3, Henderson 0-2). Fouled Out: Ballo. Rebounds_San Diego St. 28 (Mensah 7), Arizona 37 (Ballo 9). Assists: San Diego St. 4 (Trammell 2), Arizona 16 (Kriisa 5). Total Fouls: San Diego St. 20, Arizona 22.