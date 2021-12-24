COVID-19 issues postpone Arizona men's games at UCLA and USC; UA-UCLA women's game off, too

COVID-19 issues at both USC and UCLA have blown apart parallel New Year's weekend trips to Los Angeles for both the Arizona men's and women's basketball teams.

The sixth-ranked Arizona men won't make the trip at all after both USC and No. 5 UCLA announced continued pauses for COVID-19 protocols on Friday, while the UA announced its Jan. 2 women's basketball game at UCLA would be postponed for COVID-19 issues within the Bruins' program.

The fourth-ranked Wildcats women have been on a COVID-19 pause of their own, pulling out of a scheduled Dec. 19 game with No. 11 Texas in Las Vegas. Arizona didn't play a scheduled game at UC Riverside earlier this month because of protocols within the Highlanders' program. The Wildcats' game at USC on New Year's Eve is still scheduled as of now.

The Wildcats' men's basketball team was scheduled to play UCLA on Dec. 30 and at USC on Jan. 2, but both the Bruins and Trojans announced Friday their pauses would extend to include games with Arizona and ASU.