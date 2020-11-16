 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 leaves UA women scrambling to fill nonconference schedule
editor's pick

COVID-19 leaves UA women scrambling to fill nonconference schedule

  • Updated
121319-spt-ua wbk-p12.JPG

Arizona head coach Adia Barnes watches the Arizona Wildcats on offense during the second half of Arizona’s 77-42 win over the Tennessee Lady Tigers at McKale Center on December 12th, 2019.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Are you a college athletic director? Or, oh, the coach of a women's basketball team somewhere in the West? Are you looking for a challenge?

If so, Adia Barnes would like to talk to you.

The coach of the seventh-ranked Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team tweeted on Monday morning that she is looking for nonconference opponents after two fell through because of positive COVID-19 tests. Barnes tweeted that Arizona has open dates on Nov. 25, Nov. 27, Dec. 1, Dec. 13, Dec. 14, Dec. 21, Dec. 22, Dec. 23 and Dec. 27.

The Wildcats can start playing games Nov. 25. Arizona will open Pac-12 play against UCLA on Dec. 4, with a game against USC tabbed for Dec. 6.

The Pac-12 is expected to release the women's basketball schedule as soon as Monday.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Adia Barnes ready for Arizona Wildcats to be 'the hunted' in 2020-21

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News