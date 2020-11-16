COVID-19 leaves UA women scrambling to fill nonconference schedule

Are you a college athletic director? Or, oh, the coach of a women's basketball team somewhere in the West? Are you looking for a challenge?
If so, Adia Barnes would like to talk to you.
The coach of the seventh-ranked Arizona Wildcats women's basketball team tweeted on Monday morning that she is looking for nonconference opponents after two fell through because of positive COVID-19 tests. Barnes tweeted that Arizona has open dates on Nov. 25, Nov. 27, Dec. 1, Dec. 13, Dec. 14, Dec. 21, Dec. 22, Dec. 23 and Dec. 27.
We are looking for two basketball games at Arizona. Text me if you are interested. We just had two games canceled due to Covid. The possible dates are 11/25, 11/27, 12-1, 12/13,12/14,12/21, 12/22, 12/23, 12/27.— ADIA BARNES 🐻⬇️🌵🌞 (@AdiaBarnes) November 16, 2020
Covid life....looking for games right before the season. We are supposed to open in 9 days!😳😤😤😤— ADIA BARNES 🐻⬇️🌵🌞 (@AdiaBarnes) November 16, 2020
The Wildcats can start playing games Nov. 25. Arizona will open Pac-12 play against UCLA on Dec. 4, with a game against USC tabbed for Dec. 6.
The Pac-12 is expected to release the women's basketball schedule as soon as Monday.
