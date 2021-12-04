Crushing loss to Arizona in Corvallis helped trigger Beavers' magical postseason run

But it was fun, anyway, signifying the Beavers’ rise not only from that preseason prediction but a rough early season that included losses to Washington State, Wyoming, Portland, Stanford …. and especially Arizona.

The Wildcats crushed OSU 98-64 on Jan. 14 in Corvallis last season thanks in large part to Bennedict Mathurin and Jordan Brown. Mathurin had 31 points on 10-for-12 shooting and eight rebounds in his first career start, while Brown had 25 points and five rebounds off the bench.

The Beavers had an excuse in that they were coming off a week-long COVID-19 pause just two days before UA’s win in Corvallis. But they were still 4-5 overall against Division I teams at that point, showing no signs that they would somehow turn into an Elite Eight team.

OSU somehow regrouped to beat ASU, USC and Oregon over its next three games and, after three straight road losses that included another one to the Wildcats in mid-February, won four of its last six games to pull into a sixth-place tie that turned into postseason magic.

Credit for an assist might go to then-UA coach Sean Miller.