The Arizona Wildcats will play on a big stage tonight, and not just because its the WNIT semifinals.
The curtain that separates McKale Center's lower bowl from the rest of the arena has been lifted to accommodate what's likely to be the largest crowd of the season. The UA has already sold 8,200 seats, coach Adia Barnes tweeted, with more likely in walk-up attendance. The UA installed the curtain years ago to give the arena a more intimate feel.
WE ARE ARIZONA!The curtain is up! Let’s go!!! @ McKale Center https://t.co/toNW7vBNzF— ADIA BARNES 🐻⬇️🌵🌞 (@AdiaBarnes) April 3, 2019
There were 7,717 fans on hand for the Wildcats' quarterfinals win over Wyoming on Sunday.
“I thought it would take a long time to get there,” Barnes said. “I’m so proud and so grateful. I love this city. I love these fans. I love the fact that they are coming out to support us,” she said.
“We’re in the WNIT — we’re not in the (NCAA Tournament) — and it’s awesome. But they are coming out.”
Arizona and TCU tip off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with a spot in the WNIT championship game on the line.