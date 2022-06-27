Dalen Terry honors Steve Kerr, late Chicago legend Ben Wilson with Bulls jersey number

Unfortunately for Dalen Terry, the newest member of the Chicago Bulls, No. 4 is — and always will be — unavailable.

Terry's jersey number his only two seasons with the Wildcats is retired by the Bulls, thanks to Hall of Famer Jerry Sloan who played 10 seasons for the franchise and coached three.

However, Terry's new jersey number in the NBA, 25, will honor multiple people, including one former Arizona Wildcat. The 18th pick of the NBA draft will don No. 25 for the Bulls, paying homage to late Chicago basketball star Benjamin Wilson, who was shot and killed in 1984, and fellow ex-Wildcat Steve Kerr, who helped the Bulls win three championships from 1996-98.

Terry said his decision to wear No. 25 "is because of the late great Benji Wilson."

"Simeon legend," Terry said in a sit-down interview with the Bulls. "He wore 25, and I know after he passed away, a lot of guys wore 25 at Simeon. ... My uncle played with Benji and he was one of his best friends. He told me the story when I was, like, 10 years old. It really moved me."

Chicago native and "Fab Five" member Juwan Howard wore 25 at Michigan to tribute Wilson. NBA point guard Derrick Rose wore 25 as a high schooler at Simeon.

2️⃣5️⃣@DalenTerry is honoring some Chicago hoops legends with his jersey number. pic.twitter.com/pywFxS8N0O — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) June 27, 2022

Then there's the UA connection with Kerr, who famously hit a game-winning shot against the Utah Jazz in 1997 to seal the NBA championship for the Bulls, which was the second title of the second three-peat for the franchise.

"Obviously, me being an Arizona Wildcat, Steve Kerr wore 25 here, too," Terry said. "Just paying homage to those two guys. ... Obviously, I couldn't pick No. 4, so I was like, yeah, let's go with 25."

Contact sports producer Justin Spears at 573-4312 or jspears@tucson.com. On Twitter: @JustinESports

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.